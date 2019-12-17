https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.05 Change: 0.11
R/$ = 14.38 Change: 0.14
Au 1478.85 $/oz Change: 3.83
Pt 930.78 $/oz Change: -1.85
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Eurasia says Monchetundra Flanks application progressing

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Eurasia says Monchetundra Flanks application progressing

17th December 2019

By: Creamer Media Reporter

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

The Russian Ministry of Defence has approved the Monchetundra Flanks application, which precious metals miner Eurasia Mining hails as an important step in obtaining the licence.

The Monchetundra project is two predominantly palladium openpit deposits located 3 km away from Severonickel, one of the largest Norilsk Nickel's base metals and platinum group metals processing facility, near the town of Monchegorsk on the Kola Peninsula.

Advertisement

Final approval for the Monchetundra Flanks application is still required from the regional licencing body, SevZapNedra.

“We look forward to the formal license issue, which is in line with our strategy to become one of the largest alluvial PGM operations globally. We believe we are now established as an important player in the PGM space in both the Urals and Kola regions,” said Eurasia chairperson Christian Schaffalitzky.

Advertisement

At West Kytlim, in Urals, Eurasia is scaling up operations providing, what it believes, will be the lowest cost PGM operation that is potentially sustainable over several decades.

“Our cash cushion, our zero debt, the progress on the Monchetundra Flanks and the favourable price environment for PGM, particularly for palladium and rhodium, are helping us in our ongoing talks and discussions, and we believe this strengthens our negotiating position as we continue to explore options for our assets".

 

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.23 0.988s - 265pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close