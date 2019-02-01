Estrella eyes Munda restart

http://www.miningweekly.com
1st February 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior Estrella Resources has launched a review to restart the Munda gold mine, in Western Australia.

The project is estimated to host a Joint Ore Reserves Committee-compliant resource of 511 000 t, grading 2.82 g/t gold for 46 337 oz of contained gold.

Estrella told shareholders that a restart of the project is being considered, given the continued strength in the Australian-dollar gold price, which was currently around A$1 820/oz. Estrella said that the opportunity existed to establish a small mining operation at Munda, targeting a high-grade component of the deposit.

The Munda project is a pre-existing openpit gold mine that was operated by fellow-listed Resolute Gold Mines in 1999, before the gold prices fell, which caused the closure of the mine. The gold ore from Munda was processed at the nearby Higginsville carbon-in-leach facility.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

