https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.16 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 14.87 Change: -0.01
Au 1571.14 $/oz Change: 8.84
Pt 965.02 $/oz Change: -1.77
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Eskom needs cash injection to avoid debt crisis – CEO

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Eskom needs cash injection to avoid debt crisis – CEO

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter

18th February 2020

By: Reuters

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Ailing power utility Eskom urgently needs more cash to stabilise its ballooning debt pile with the funds coming from a rise in tariffs or new equity, new CE Andre de Ruyter told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Eskom, which supplies 90% of South Africa's power but has struggled to meet demand, had a bid for a big electricity tariff increase rejected by a court this month.

Advertisement

Eskom's urgent application to the court for a tariff increase involved hiking rates by 16.6% from April 2020 and a further 16.7% from April 2021.

It said its proposed urgent rate hike followed an error by the regulator Nersa, which in 2019 set Eskom's tariff rises at 9.4% for 2019/20, 8.1% for 2020/21 and 5.2% for 2021/22.

Advertisement

"The issue of Eskom debt has to be addressed to make Eskom sustainable," de Ruyter told Parliament's Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The utility has debt of about 450 billion rand ($31.4 billion), mostly backed by the government, and is struggling to service the interest on its borrowing due to falling revenues. Its access to capital markets has also been constrained by years of mismanagement.

"The money is going to have to come from somewhere. Either it comes from a tariff increase or it comes from an equity injection. It (the debt) doesn't just disappear. In fact it creates a very significant risk to the sovereign," said de Ruyter.

In July, the government allocated Eskom 59 billion rand over two years to service its debt, on top of the 10-year, 230 billion rand injection it provided months before that.

The utility has been forced to impose several rounds of severe power cuts in the past year that have dragged economic growth lower and increased the risk of credit downgrades, especially from Moody's, the last agency that gives South Africa an investment grade rating.

Edited by: Reuters

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.289 1.064s - 263pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close