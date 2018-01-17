Eskom inquiry to hear testimony from Singh, Koko next week

The parliamentary inquiry into alleged corruption at Eskom will resume next week with testimony from suspended chief financial officer Anoj Singh and former acting chief executive Matshela Koko, the chairperson of the public enterprises committee Zukiswa Rantho said on Wednesday.

"The Committee will receive evidence from suspended Eskom CFO, Mr Anoj Singh, and former acting chief executive, Matshela Koko," Rantho said in a statement.

Singh and Koko will be questioned by MPs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Rantho angrily postponed Singh's appearance in December after he submitted 400 pages of documentation to the committee hours before he was scheduled to testify.

Witnesses last year repeatedly accused him of helping to advance the business interests of the Gupta family, including helping one of their companies to secure a bank guarantee so that it could buy a coal mine and obtain a lucrative supply contract with Eskom.

Koko 10 days ago returned to his former position of head of generation at the struggling power utility after he survived a disciplinary process.

The Democratic Alliance has welcomed the resumption of the inquiry. DA public enterprises spokeswoman Natasha Mazzone said: "We remain resolute about getting back to the task of exposing the corrupt cabal of Gupta henchmen at all SOEs, removing them from power and ensuring that they get back to working for the people of this country."