http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1321.39 $/oz Change: -4.36
Pt 921.00 $/oz Change: 2.16
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Business|CE Phakamani Hadebe|Coal|Eskom|Power|Resources|Tegeta Resources|Higher Electricity Use Period|Interim|Recent Media Reports|Operations
Business|Coal|Eskom|Power|Resources|||Operations
business|ce-phakamani-hadebe|coal|eskom|power|resources|tegeta-resources|higher-electricity-use-period|interim|recent-media-reports|operations
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Eskom dealing with coal shortages at seven power stations

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Eskom dealing with coal shortages at seven power stations

25th April 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

State-owned power utility Eskom on Wednesday said it had put measures in place to deal with the coal shortages at seven of its power stations, in Mpumalanga, and has assured the public that this would not result in load-shedding.

The utility has conceded that coal stock levels at its Arnot, Tutuka, Majuba, Hendrina, Camden, Kriel and Komati stations are below the required target of 20 days as stipulated in the grid code.

Advertisement

This follows after Tegeta Resources, which supplies coal to several of these power stations, entered into business rescue last month.

Eskom has also attributed the coal shortages to historical underinvestment at cost-plus mines.

Advertisement

The utility described the shortages as “not ideal”, especially as Eskom prepares for the traditionally higher electricity use period in winter.

“Eskom is highly cognisant of the significant impact insufficient coal supply would have on its operations and the entire country,” it stated.

It pointed out, however, that the level of coal stock days at more than half of its 15 coal-fired power stations was above the grid code target of 20.

Nevertheless, it is necessary to have all stations at the required stock day levels and Eskom has implemented a recovery plan to secure additional coal suppliers for the affected power stations, as well as to redirect coal stock from some of its other power stations with higher stocks to the affected power stations in Mpumalanga.

“The recent media reports on impending load-shedding [owing] to a shortage of coal are unfounded. Eskom has contracted 84% of the coal that it requires over the next five years. Eskom is working to expedite the coal procurement process at Eskom’s supplier mines,” Eskom interim group CE Phakamani Hadebe said.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.185 0.943s - 252pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close