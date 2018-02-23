http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.24 Change: 0.10
R/$ = 11.58 Change: 0.10
Au 1328.56 $/oz Change: 6.60
Pt 993.00 $/oz Change: 5.19
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Johannesburg|Business|Coal|Eskom|Optimum Coal|Power|Eskom’s Hendrina Power Station|Hendrina Power Station
|Business|Coal|Eskom|Power|
johannesburg|business|coal|eskom|optimum-coal|power|eskoms-hendrina-power-station-facility|hendrina-power-station
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Portfolio Committee asks DMR to intervene at Optimum mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Portfolio Committee asks DMR to intervene at Optimum mine

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Photo by Duane Daws

23rd February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – The Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources has called on the Department of Mineral Resources (DMR) to intervene at the Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine and “establish with certainty” the future of the mine.

Power utility Eskom late on Thursday confirmed that the mine, which supplies coal to its Hendrina power station, had started business rescue proceedings.

Advertisement

The utility also said it had not received coal from the mine since about 2 000 employees at the mine downed tools on February 22.

Eskom has diverted coal from other mines to supply the Hendrina power station.

Advertisement

The Committee said it had taken note of a letter written by the National Union of Mineworkers requesting its intervention in the ongoing impasse at the mine, with employees uncertain about whether they will receive their salaries.

Committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said the situation at Optimum mine was reminiscent of the events that occurred leading up to the Aurora mine disaster, where workers were not paid for several months before the mine was shut down and its assets stripped by owners. 
 
“It cannot be allowed under this government dispensation that workers are made to bear the brunt, while the owners walk away unscathed,” he said.

He also called on the DMR to ensure that Optimum’s employees are paid their salaries.
 
Eskom, meanwhile, said Optimum had failed to meet its contractual deliveries to the Hendrina power station in January and the the utility had imposed a failure to supply penalty against Optimum.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.314 1.233s - 554pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close