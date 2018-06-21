http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.81 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 13.71 Change: -0.06
Au 1263.30 $/oz Change: -9.85
Pt 865.00 $/oz Change: 3.68
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Abbeytown|Sligo|Copper|Erris Resources|Exploration|Resources|Surface|Underground|Ireland|Underground Portal|Drilling|Merlin Marr-Johnson|Laser
|Copper|Exploration|Resources|Surface|Underground|||Drilling||
abbeytown|sligo|copper|erris-resources|exploration|resources|surface|underground|ireland|underground-portal|drilling|merlin-marr-johnson|laser
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Erris starts brownfield exploration near historic Ireland mine

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Erris starts brownfield exploration near historic Ireland mine

21st June 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Mineral exploration company Erris Resources has started a surface diamond drilling programme 300 m south of the old Abbeytown zinc mine in Sligo, Ireland.

The surface drilling will test for potential extensions of zinc/lead/silver/copper mineralisation extending south from the old workings at Abbeytown.

Advertisement

The programme aims to define mineralisation both from surface and from underground with the aim of delivering a new mineral resource that could eventually be accessible from the existing underground portal and decline. 

Erris is also busy planning for an underground mine exploration programme at the historic mine, with the aim of conducting a three-dimensional laser surveying and systematic channel sampling, followed by underground diamond drilling.

Advertisement

The 1 000 m underground drill programme is planned to target mineralisation at depth and to the south of the historic workings.

Erris has already gained entry to the old underground workings and CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson reports that two access portals have been cleared and are open.

“The upper and main workings of the mine are in good condition and we believe safe working conditions for underground drilling can be achieved,” he says.

Erris is shifting its focus to work at Abbeytown, after an early stage drilling programme at Skreen demonstrated mineralisation was present within the target area, but not of economic potential.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.377 1.466s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close