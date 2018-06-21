Erris starts brownfield exploration near historic Ireland mine

Mineral exploration company Erris Resources has started a surface diamond drilling programme 300 m south of the old Abbeytown zinc mine in Sligo, Ireland.

The surface drilling will test for potential extensions of zinc/lead/silver/copper mineralisation extending south from the old workings at Abbeytown.

The programme aims to define mineralisation both from surface and from underground with the aim of delivering a new mineral resource that could eventually be accessible from the existing underground portal and decline.

Erris is also busy planning for an underground mine exploration programme at the historic mine, with the aim of conducting a three-dimensional laser surveying and systematic channel sampling, followed by underground diamond drilling.

The 1 000 m underground drill programme is planned to target mineralisation at depth and to the south of the historic workings.

Erris has already gained entry to the old underground workings and CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson reports that two access portals have been cleared and are open.

“The upper and main workings of the mine are in good condition and we believe safe working conditions for underground drilling can be achieved,” he says.

Erris is shifting its focus to work at Abbeytown, after an early stage drilling programme at Skreen demonstrated mineralisation was present within the target area, but not of economic potential.