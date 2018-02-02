Erris provides Sweden exploration update

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Results from the 2017 drill programmes at Erris Resources’ Klippen and Käringberget gold projects, in Sweden, have confirmed large alteration systems, indicating the prospective nature of the licences, the Aim-listed company reported on Friday.

CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson said in a statement that the exploration had highlighted broad zones of mineralisation and had generated a new set of targets. Phase 2 drilling at Klippen is due to start shortly.

Advertisement



Erris also reported that its partner, Canadian gold miner Centerra Gold, had agreed the details of the 2018 work programme across the joint venture, which include the Klippen, Käringberget and Brännberg gold projects. The JV has an exploration expenditure budget of $1.85-million for the year.

"We have a highly active work programme across our portfolio, including the Abbeytown zinc project in Ireland. Exploration is integral to growth in the mining industry, something recognised by Centerra Gold and highlighted by its ongoing investment in our projects in Sweden,” said Marr-Johnson.