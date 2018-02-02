http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.05 Change: -0.26
R/$ = 12.08 Change: -0.22
Au 1331.60 $/oz Change: -8.27
Pt 991.00 $/oz Change: -2.51
 
Home / Sector News / Gold← Back
Abbeytown|Gold|Johannesburg|Centerra Gold|Erris Resources|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Systems|Ireland|Sweden|Gold Miner|Large Alteration Systems|Systems|Drilling|Merlin Marr-Johnson
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Systems||Systems|Drilling|
abbeytown|gold|johannesburg|centerra-gold|erris-resources|exploration|mining|project|projects|resources|systems-company|ireland|sweden|gold-miner|large-alteration-systems|systems|drilling|merlin-marr-johnson
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Erris provides Sweden exploration update

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Erris provides Sweden exploration update

2nd February 2018

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Results from the 2017 drill programmes at Erris Resources’ Klippen and Käringberget gold projects, in Sweden, have confirmed large alteration systems, indicating the prospective nature of the licences, the Aim-listed company reported on Friday.

CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson said in a statement that the exploration had highlighted broad zones of mineralisation and had generated a new set of targets. Phase 2 drilling at Klippen is due to start shortly.

Advertisement

Erris also reported that its partner, Canadian gold miner Centerra Gold, had agreed the details of the 2018 work programme across the joint venture, which include the Klippen, Käringberget and Brännberg gold projects. The JV has an exploration expenditure budget of $1.85-million for the year.

"We have a highly active work programme across our portfolio, including the Abbeytown zinc project in Ireland.  Exploration is integral to growth in the mining industry, something recognised by Centerra Gold and highlighted by its ongoing investment in our projects in Sweden,” said Marr-Johnson.

Advertisement

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.407 1.359s - 617pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close