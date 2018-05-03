Erris granted licence surrounding historic gold mine in Sweden

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Europe-focused Erris Resources has been granted a new gold exploration licence in central Sweden, complementing its existing project in that country.

The licence surrounds the historic Enåsen mine, which produced 1.7-million tonnes at 3 g/t gold between 1984 and 1991.

The 59.4 km2 permit, Enåsen No 5, encompasses the area surrounding the mine and is largely underexplored, CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson said in a media statement.

The licence is held wholly by Erris and is not part of the joint venture in the Skellefteå mining district with Canada's Centerra Gold.

Erris would shortly start the first phase reconnaissance programme of mapping and sampling at the Enåsen project, Marr-Johnson said.

"The addition of the Enåsen project to our existing portfolio of projects is in line with our stated objective of identifying low-cost opportunities with the potential to create shareholder value. Work is ramping up across this portfolio; we are currently drilling the Abbeytown zinc project in Ireland and working on a portfolio of projects in Sweden funded by Centerra Gold.”