http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.11 Change: 0.09
R/$ = 12.60 Change: 0.11
Au 1312.79 $/oz Change: 2.62
Pt 904.50 $/oz Change: 4.98
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Abbeytown|Gold|Johannesburg|Centerra Gold|Erris Resources|Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Europe|Canada|Ireland|Sweden|Enåsen Mine|Media Statement|Mining|Drilling|Merlin Marr-Johnson|Central Sweden
Gold||Exploration|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|||||Drilling||
abbeytown|gold|johannesburg|centerra-gold|erris-resources|exploration|mining|project|projects|resources|europe|canada|ireland|sweden|ensen-mine|media-statement|mining-industry-term|drilling|merlin-marr-johnson|central-sweden
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Erris granted licence surrounding historic gold mine in Sweden

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Erris granted licence surrounding historic gold mine in Sweden

3rd May 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Europe-focused Erris Resources has been granted a new gold exploration licence in central Sweden, complementing its existing project in that country.

The licence surrounds the historic Enåsen mine, which produced 1.7-million tonnes at 3 g/t gold between 1984 and 1991.

Advertisement

The 59.4 km2 permit, Enåsen No 5, encompasses the area surrounding the mine and is largely underexplored, CEO Merlin Marr-Johnson said in a media statement.

The licence is held wholly by Erris and is not part of the joint venture in the Skellefteå mining district with Canada's Centerra Gold.

Advertisement

Erris would shortly start the first phase reconnaissance programme of mapping and sampling at the Enåsen project, Marr-Johnson said.

"The addition of the Enåsen project to our existing portfolio of projects is in line with our stated objective of identifying low-cost opportunities with the potential to create shareholder value.  Work is ramping up across this portfolio; we are currently drilling the Abbeytown zinc project in Ireland and working on a portfolio of projects in Sweden funded by Centerra Gold.”

 

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:4.673 5.527s - 622pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close