ERG mulls construction of battery metals plant

19th February 2020

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Diversified natural resources group Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) is assessing options for the construction of a plant to produce nickel/cobalt/manganese (NCM) precursor materials for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles (EVs).

The group is planning to develop the proposed plant in two phases, with the first to deliver 90 000 t/y of NCM. The second phase expansion will be dependent on market conditions.

The proposed plant will make use of cobalt hydroxide supplied by ERG's Metalkol RTR facility, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), while nickel sulphate will be sourced from third parties or produced by ERG using raw nickel products.

As part of the design considerations, ERG is evaluating technical solutions offered by engineering firms BGRIMM Technology Group from China and Outotec from Finland, which will allow for the production of both NCM 6:2:2 and NCM 8:1:1 precursors, depending on market conditions.

“Our vision for a green economy is at the core of our continued commitment to supply the most critical materials for the global battery sector and we are leading industry efforts to ensure the sustainable, traceable cobalt sourcing in supply chains across Europe, North America, South Korea and Japan. Together with our partners we are currently considering multiple locations for the development of the precursor plant.

“Our aim is to continue to responsibly service a burgeoning battery sector which is set to grow by nineteen times by 2030, according to a recent landmark report by the Global Battery Alliance, a public–private collaboration platform of about 70 international organisations, where ERG is a founding member,” comments ERG CEO Benedikt Sobotka.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

