ERG joins UN Global Compact

Diversified natural resources group Eurasian Resources Group (ERG) has joined the United Nations (UN) Global Compact – the world’s largest voluntary corporate citizenship initiative.

ERG has also undertaken to implement the compact's ten principles in the areas of human rights, labour, the environment and anticorruption.

In addition to acting as a vehicle for the widespread adoption of the ten principles, the compact, which includes thousands of businesses on every continent and hundreds of other important stakeholders, aims to support broader UN goals and initiatives including the Sustainable Development Goals.

“We are very pleased to join a community of companies and stakeholders whose mission we fully share and are committed to. Human rights, labour, the environment and anticorruption are of the highest importance to the group and we look forward to continuing to embed the compact’s ten principles across the business and leveraging our industry-leading position to advance this genuinely global and worthy cause,” says ERG CEO Benedikt Sobotka.

As part of its commitment, ERG has pledged to not only support the activities and implement the principles of the compact but also report on the progress of its efforts on a yearly basis. That includes detailing the practical actions that the business has taken or plans to undertake, as well as the outcomes achieved.

ERG owns copper and cobalt mining operations in the DRC, as well as copper, cobalt, manganese, platinum, bauxite, fluorspar and coal development projects in the DRC, Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Mali and Mozambique.

It is also developing a 20-million-tonne-a-year iron-ore mine in Brazil.