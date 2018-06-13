http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.70 Change: -0.04
R/$ = 13.37 Change: -0.04
Au 1293.69 $/oz Change: -4.16
Pt 892.50 $/oz Change: -13.72
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Eramet ups MDL offer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Eramet ups MDL offer

13th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – French suitor Eramet has increased its offer for ASX-listed Mineral Deposits (MDL) from A$1.46 a share to A$1.75 a share, increasing MDL’s valuation from A$291-million to A$322-million.

Eramet told MDL shareholders that the increased offer, which would close on July 13, would not be increased in the absence of a competing proposal.

Advertisement

The improved offer price represented a 59% premium to MDL’s one-month volume weighted average price and a 51% premium to the company’s closing price prior to the initial offer.

Eramet on Wednesday also said that it would declare the offer unconditional if the company reached a 50.01% shareholding in MDL. If the offer becomes unconditional, Eramet would pay MDL shareholders that accepted the offer their cash consideration within seven days of their acceptance or the offer becoming unconditional.

Advertisement

MDL and Eramet own the TiZir JV in a 50:50 partnership. The JV comprises two integrated producing assets – the Grande Cote mineral sands mine, in Senegal, and the TiZir Titanium and Iron ilmenite upgrading facility in Norway.

The French company has urged MDL shareholders to accept the increased offering, saying that it provided certainty of cash compared with the risk of remaining an MDL shareholder, including TiZir’s operational risk and high financial leverage.

MDL, which advised shareholders to reject the initial offering, is yet to respond to the increased offer.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.346 0.976s - 558pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close