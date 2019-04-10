ERA production slides during March quarter

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Uranium miner Energy Resources of Australia (ERA) has reported a 14% drop in production during the three months to March, compared with the previous corresponding period.

Uranium production during the first quarter reached 526 t, with ERA reporting a 9% decline in the tonnes of ore milled.

The miner said that the operation was impacted by lower plant utilization in the current quarter, as a result of the wet season conditions, and additional maintenance activities. In line with the mine plan, the continued uranium production was based on the processing of the primary ore stockpiles, applying a declining grade strategy.

ERA has maintained its full year production guidance of between 1 400 t and 1 800 t of uranium oxide.

Meanwhile, the company on Wednesday said that the progressive rehabilitation of its Ranger project, in the Northern Territory, continued unabated during the quarter.

Along with the continued procurement and construction of additional dredging and tailings capacity, ERA has also started the commissioning of additional water treatment capacity to supplement the existing brine concentrator.