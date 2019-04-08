EPA clears Beyondie for development

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – The Western Australian Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) has granted environmental approval for the development of the Beyondie sulphate of potash (SoP) project.

Kalium Lakes MD Brett Hazelden said on Monday that achieving EPA approval for the Beyondie project was another first for the fledgling SoP industry in Western Australia.

“Kalium Lakes has worked closely with the officers at the EPA during the past four years, with project referral in October 2017, completing the environmental scoping document and the environmental review document during 2018, culminating in the EPA board recommending approval this month.”

The project would now go before the Western Australian Environment Minister for final consideration.

Hazelden said that Beyondie remained on schedule to be the first commercial SoP project in production by 2020.

Kalium Lakes is now expected to take a final investment decision on the Beyondie project in the second quarter of this year.

The A$250-million Beyondie project will produce 150 000 t/y SoP, with the option to incrementally phase the project through a ramp-up from 75 000 t/y to 150 000 t/y to minimise operational and financial risks.