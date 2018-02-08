Environmental appeal sets back Dragon Mining's HKEx listing plans

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Gold miner Dragon Mining is preparing an updated submission to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEx) for a listing application, after an appeal of its test mining permit at Fäboliden, northern Sweden, delayed its listing plans.

The company, which will delist from the ASX, has to obtain an environmental permit for test mining operations at Fäboliden before it will be allowed to list on the HKEx.

On December 1, Dragon Mining announced that the County Administration Board (CAB) in Vasterbotten had granted an environmental permit for test mining operations at Fäboliden, subject to a number of conditions.

However, later that month, an appeal against the permit was received from local nature conservation nongovernmental organisation Naturskyddsföreningen, in Lycksele. As a result, the permit will not gain legal force until the appeal has been heard and resolved in the company's favour by the Swedish Land and Environment Court (MMD).

Dragon Mining stated that both it and the CAB had subsequently lodged responses to the appeal with the MMD.

The company added that it would update the market as to the progress of the listing in due course.