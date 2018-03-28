http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.46 Change: 0.01
R/$ = 11.66 Change: 0.01
Au 1345.43 $/oz Change: -8.85
Pt 946.00 $/oz Change: -13.71
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Vancouver|Energy|Environment|Husky Energy|HUSKY OIL OPERATIONS|Water|Blended Heavy Crude Oil|Oil|Oil Spill|North Saskatchewan River|Environmental|Operations|Saskatchewan|North Saskatchewan
|Energy|Environment|Water|||Environmental|Operations||
vancouver|energy|environment|husky-energy|husky-oil-operations|water|blended-heavy-crude-oil|oil|oil-spill|north-saskatchewan-river|environmental|operations|saskatchewan|north-saskatchewan
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Environment and Climate Change Canada lays charges following Husky pipeline spill

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Environment and Climate Change Canada lays charges following Husky pipeline spill

28th March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – A 19-month investigation into an oil spill into the North Saskatchewan River has resulted in ten charges being filed against Husky Energy and Husky Oil Operations, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2016, when about 1 570 bbl of blended heavy crude oil spilled into the river near Maidstone. Rising water levels at the time complicated the cleanup operation, resulting in more oil flowing down stream.

Advertisement

The federal/provincial investigation resulted in one charge under subsection 36(3) of the federal Fisheries Act, one charge under subsection 38(5) of the federal Fisheries Act, six charges under subsection 38(6) of the federal Fisheries Act, one charge under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, and one charge under Saskatchewan’s Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010.

The plaintiffs are expected to appear at the Lloydminster provincial court office for the first time regarding the charges on Thursday.

Advertisement

An investigation into the incident has concluded that the pipeline break was the result of geotechnical activity, or ground movement.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.389 1.154s - 601pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close