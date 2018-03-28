Environment and Climate Change Canada lays charges following Husky pipeline spill

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – A 19-month investigation into an oil spill into the North Saskatchewan River has resulted in ten charges being filed against Husky Energy and Husky Oil Operations, Environment and Climate Change Canada announced on Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident in July 2016, when about 1 570 bbl of blended heavy crude oil spilled into the river near Maidstone. Rising water levels at the time complicated the cleanup operation, resulting in more oil flowing down stream.

Advertisement



The federal/provincial investigation resulted in one charge under subsection 36(3) of the federal Fisheries Act, one charge under subsection 38(5) of the federal Fisheries Act, six charges under subsection 38(6) of the federal Fisheries Act, one charge under the federal Migratory Birds Convention Act, 1994, and one charge under Saskatchewan’s Environmental Management and Protection Act, 2010.

The plaintiffs are expected to appear at the Lloydminster provincial court office for the first time regarding the charges on Thursday.

Advertisement



An investigation into the incident has concluded that the pipeline break was the result of geotechnical activity, or ground movement.