Energy independence, renewable resources ‘top of mind’ in DC, says US explorer

Battery metal exploration and recycling company American Battery Metals is positive about the direction that the US is taking with regards to energy, with CEO Doug Cole saying on Monday that the company was well received by lawmakers during meetings in Washington DC last week.

"Regardless of what else is happening in DC, energy independence and renewable resources are top of mind for our elected and appointed officials," he said.

American Battery representatives, including Cole, chief technical officer Ryan Melsert and business development head Doug Nickle met with Democrat and Republican lawmakers to discuss US economic and national security issues, as well as battery metals independence.

The company has articulated its strategy to help the US lessen its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.

"As American Battery Metals Corporation shares our plans to bring new primary resources of critical minerals like lithium on line, lawmakers and other officials are also keenly interested in our e-waste solution for battery recycling, which has the double benefit of returning the acutely-needed battery metals from end of life cells and scrap materials back into the supply chain."

American Battery Metals Corporation met with key support staff of the House and Senate committees, including the House Committee on Natural Resources, Subcommittee on Energy and Mineral Resources and the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.

"United States officials are well aware of the imperative that America must become a global player in battery metals production," commented Nickle. "The lawmakers, staff, and officials we met with are actively working with the private sector to find the best path forward for the US to become a leader in the ethical production and recycling of the battery metals that will fuel the electric revolution."

American Battery Metals is fully integrated, executing its strategies in exploration and mining, extraction, and battery recycling.

The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.