Endeavour discovers new mineralised zones at Houndé

TSX-listed Endeavour Mining has discovered two new large mineralised zones – Kari Centre and Kari West – at its Houndé mine, in Burkina Faso.

Following the Kari Pump discovery in December last year, exploration efforts were prioritised on the wider Kari area, which hosts a large gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly covering a 6-km-long by 2.5-km-wide area.

More than 1 000 holes comprising 76 000 m, have already been drilled in the Kari area since late December, extending the mineralised zone to a very large area, now measuring 4 km long and 3 km wide, with about 25% of the gold-in-soil anomaly remaining to be drilled.

"With Houndé ramped up and the plant performing above nameplate capacity, we are eager to pursue additional upside from exploration. These new discoveries provide confidence in achieving our strategic objective of maintaining a steady production profile at an attractive all-in sustaining cost over at least ten years,” CEO Sebastien de Montessus said in a statement on Friday.