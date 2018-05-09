http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.98 Change: -0.06
R/$ = 12.65 Change: -0.08
Au 1305.90 $/oz Change: -7.84
Pt 910.50 $/oz Change: -1.22
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Gold|Perth|Encounter Resources|Exploration|Nazare|PROJECT|Resources|Australia|Drilling|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||Exploration|PROJECT|Resources||Drilling||
gold|perth|encounter-resources|exploration|nazare|project|resources|australia-country|drilling|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Encounter hopes for gold in WA

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Encounter hopes for gold in WA

9th May 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior Encounter Resources has acquired the Nazare gold project, in Western Australia, and is aiming to start exploration work in July this year.

The company told shareholders that initial exploration work on the granted exploration licence, is expected to focus on a priority structural intersection identified in the regional magnetic surveys.

Advertisement

“Encounter continues to build its exciting gold portfolio in the regions that have demonstrated potential for large scale, high quality gold deposits,” said MD Will Robinson on Wednesday.

“The Laverton belt is one of Australia’s most productive and prospective gold regions and extensions of this belt, where it extends under shallow cover, have been a focus of Encounter’s ongoing targeting activities. Preparations for the first drill programme at Nazare are well advanced and the initial drilling will commence when a suitable rig becomes available, which is expected in July-August 2018.”

Advertisement

He noted that the only previous drilling completed at the Nazare gold project was a single reverse circulation hole drilled more than ten years ago by a uranium exploration, that was not assayed for gold.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.387 1.022s - 564pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close