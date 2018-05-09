Encounter hopes for gold in WA

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior Encounter Resources has acquired the Nazare gold project, in Western Australia, and is aiming to start exploration work in July this year.

The company told shareholders that initial exploration work on the granted exploration licence, is expected to focus on a priority structural intersection identified in the regional magnetic surveys.

Advertisement



“Encounter continues to build its exciting gold portfolio in the regions that have demonstrated potential for large scale, high quality gold deposits,” said MD Will Robinson on Wednesday.

“The Laverton belt is one of Australia’s most productive and prospective gold regions and extensions of this belt, where it extends under shallow cover, have been a focus of Encounter’s ongoing targeting activities. Preparations for the first drill programme at Nazare are well advanced and the initial drilling will commence when a suitable rig becomes available, which is expected in July-August 2018.”

Advertisement



He noted that the only previous drilling completed at the Nazare gold project was a single reverse circulation hole drilled more than ten years ago by a uranium exploration, that was not assayed for gold.