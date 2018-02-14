EMR Capital plans to double output at Zambia's Lubambe copper mine

LUSAKA – Australian company EMR Capital plans to double production at Zambia's Lubambe copper mine, a company official said on Wednesday after completion of EMR's acquisition of a majority stake for $100-million.
"Our first task is to lift copper production to above 40 000 t and we want to do that in the next two years," EMR Capital executive chairman Owen Hegarty told reporters.
Hegarty said EMR would also embark on a feasibility study in the next six months for the development of another mine within the Lubambe Copper Mine licence area over the next two years.
Edited by: Reuters
