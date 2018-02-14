EMR Capital plans to double output at Zambia's Lubambe copper mine

http://www.miningweekly.com
14th February 2018

By: Reuters

LUSAKA – Australian company EMR Capital plans to double production at Zambia's Lubambe copper mine, a company official said on Wednesday after completion of EMR's acquisition of a majority stake for $100-million.

"Our first task is to lift copper production to above 40 000 t and we want to do that in the next two years," EMR Capital executive chairman Owen Hegarty told reporters.

Hegarty said EMR would also embark on a feasibility study in the next six months for the development of another mine within the Lubambe Copper Mine licence area over the next two years.

To watch Creamer Media's latest video reports, click here
 
Edited by: Reuters

