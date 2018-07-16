Employees on strike at Randgold’s Tongon mine

Gold miner Randgold Resources on Monday said the government-led process to resolve industrial relations issues at its Tongon mine, in Côte d’Ivoire, was interrupted over the weekend when employees went on strike.
Management continues to engage with the authorities and the unions to resolve the situation, it added.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
EMAIL THIS ARTICLE SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY
To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here