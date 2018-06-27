http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.90 Change: -0.14
R/$ = 13.66 Change: -0.13
Au 1257.89 $/oz Change: -2.60
Pt 862.00 $/oz Change: -0.82
 
Home / World News / Australasia← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Empire readies to reclaim cash

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Empire readies to reclaim cash

27th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold junior Empire Resources will exercise its rights to recover some A$1-million owed by project partner Brimstone Resources after the Court of Appeal dismissed Brimstone’s application to have an earlier ruling overturned.

Brimstone, which holds a 40% interest in the Penny’s Find gold mine, in Western Australia, turned to the Appeals Court after the Supreme Court dismissed an injunction to prevent Empire from taking action under the mortgage and security documents over its interest in the joint venture and other properties, after Brimstone failed to make a A$1.02-million repayment to Empire.

Advertisement

The Court of Appeal on Tuesday dismissed the appeal, leaving Empire able to move on the debt.

“The latest court ruling reinforces the belief of the Empire board that the court applications by Brimstone, which has related party interest currently seeking to remove the entire Empire board of directors, have been nothing short of deliberately obstructive,’ said Empire MD David Sargeant.

Advertisement

“On all observations, Brimstone’s actions were designed to both delay its A$1-million-plus mine payment obligations and create smokescreens around the encumbent board.”

Empire will now exercise its rights under the mortgage and security documents to appoint a receiver to Brimstone’s interest in the Penny’s Find project and other means available to recover some A$1-million from Brimstone.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.316 1.016s - 561pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close