Empire readies for court battle

7th June 2018

By: Esmarie Swanepoel
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Junior gold miner Empire Resources is seeking legal assistance in its dealings with joint venture (JV) partner Brimstone Resources.

Brimstone, which holds a 40% interest in the Penny’s Find project, has sought an injunction from the Supreme Court of Western Australia to prevent Empire from taking action under the mortgage and security documents over the company’s interest in the JV and other properties, after Brimstone failed to make a A$1.02-million repayment to Empire.

Brimstone owed Empire some A$1.1-million, which was due on or before June 6, with the company only repaying only a portion of this by that date.

Empire said that it has now referred the matter to its solicitors, who will be opposing the grant of an injunction.

A hearing date has not been set, but was likely to occur within the next five business days.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

