http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.96 Change: -0.01
R/$ = 13.71 Change: -0.03
Au 1256.30 $/oz Change: 11.04
Pt 839.50 $/oz Change: 19.40
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Emirates Global Aluminium signs bauxite supply contract with Vedanta

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Emirates Global Aluminium signs bauxite supply contract with Vedanta

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

Emirates Global Aluminium CEO & MD Abdulla Kalban

4th July 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Industrial company Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) has signed an agreement to supply metals miner Vedanta Limited with bauxite from its mining operation in Guinea from 2019.

EGA’s wholly-owned subsidiary Guinea Alumina Corporation (GAC) is building a bauxite mine and associated export facilities in Guinea.

Advertisement

First bauxite exports from the $1.4-billion GAC project are expected during the second half of 2019.

Once fully ramped up, GAC is expected to produce about 12-million tonnes a year of bauxite.

Advertisement

EGA CEO and MD Abdulla Kalban said much of Guinea’s bauxite is among the highest quality in the world.

“When GAC starts production, it will be a new source of high-quality bauxite for the world’s aluminium industry, benefiting the economies of Guinea, the United Arab Emirates and countries such as India.”

EGA supplied Vedanta with three sample shipments of bauxite from GAC in 2017 to enable testing of the ore in Vedanta’s alumina refinery. The sample shipments totalled about 150 000 t.

EGA will ship the bauxite from Guinea to India using Capesize vessels.

EGA is also building an alumina refinery in Abu Dhabi to refine bauxite ore into alumina, which is the feedstock for aluminium smelters.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.313 0.95s - 559pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close