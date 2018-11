The mining waste management market is expected to reach 233.56-billion tons by 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period, according to the ‘Mining Waste Management Market by Mining Method, Metals and Minerals, Waste Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022’. The report attributes the growth of the mining waste management market to increasing mining operations due to the demand for metals from the automotive industry and the power and utility sector in emerging economies and the development of various infrastructures globally. Furthermore, growing concern with reducing pollution is also fuelling the growth of the mining waste management market. →