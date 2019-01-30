http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 15.57 Change: -0.02
R/$ = 13.62 Change: -0.02
Au 1313.43 $/oz Change: 5.27
Pt 817.26 $/oz Change: -0.26
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Emerald makes inroads into Okvau development

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Emerald makes inroads into Okvau development

30th January 2019

By: Esmarie Iannucci
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor: Australasia

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

PERTH (miningweekly.com) – Gold developer Emerald Resources has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with fellow-listed MACA to supply equipment and contract mining services for the Okvau gold project, in Cambodia.

The MoU was subject to a final investment decision to develop the project, but the scope of work under the mining contract will include load, haul, drill and blast. The initial term of the contract is currently seven years, with an option to extend, and would see some $220-million in revenue for MACA.

Advertisement

Emerald on Wednesday told shareholders that it was in discussions with a number of potential financiers to help develop the Okvau project.

The completion of the financing will be subject to lender due diligence, formal documentation and credit approvals.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the power line to supply grid power to the project is well advanced, and with the execution of an MoU expected shortly, the project is confirmed to have power availability by December this year.

Furthermore, negotiations for the construction of the access road were also nearing completion.

The Okvau project is expected to require a capital investment of $98-million to develop a two-million-tonne-a-year operation delivering about 106 000 oz of gold, over an initial mine life of seven years.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.321 0.904s - 565pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close