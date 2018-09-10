http://www.miningweekly.com
Americas Edition
Au 1197.00 $/oz Change: -2.52
Pt 795.00 $/oz Change: 0.92
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Americas Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Electric cars give new life to mine excavated for nuclear power

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Electric cars give new life to mine excavated for nuclear power

Embed VideoPopup VideoInstagram

DownloadBuy Photos

10th September 2018

By: Bloomberg

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Demand for a new generation of electric vehicles is breathing life into an Alpine mine that was originally excavated to feed an Austrian nuclear industry that never materialized.

The developer of the site in Wolfsberg, European Lithium, is planning to move its primary stock listing to Austria from Australia in anticipation transforming the site into the continent’s biggest producer of the light metal that powers plug-in vehicles, according to a company executive.

Advertisement

“The potential off-take clients are European automakers,” Stefan Mueller, a non-executive director at European Lithium, said in a telephone interview. “They know that they have to secure lithium.”

Austrian geologists originally excavated the site 270 km south of Vienna in a failed search of uranium. The lithium deposits they found went untapped because the demand didn’t exist to mine and mill the material. That calculation’s changed more than three decades later as carmakers and consumer electronics manufacturers scramble for supply.

Advertisement

“Among the buyers we speak to in Europe, it’s not a question of the lithium price but whether they can even get it,” Mueller said. “The sweet spot for our project is that the Austrians have built up the whole mining structure already.”

European Lithium will complete its detailed feasibility study of the site during the first quarter of 2019 and could commence production by 2021, according to Mueller. The company expects to discover a resource size of 20- to 25-million tons but “believes deposits are going to go wider and deeper,” he said.

The development may require more than $400-million in investments, Mueller said. A decision could be made during the second half of next year.

Edited by: Bloomberg

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.195 0.848s - 255pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close