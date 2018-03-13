http://www.miningweekly.com
Eldorado shakes up top management team

Eldorado shakes up top management team

13th March 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian miner Eldorado Gold has announced several senior changes following the resignation of its CFO Fabiana Chubbs.

Serving in the position from 2011, Chubbs will leave the company at the end of April. Eldorado said it has started a search for her successor.

Eldorado also announced that Timothy Garvin has been appointed executive VP and general counsel for the company. With a background as senior in-house legal counsel, he will be responsible for overseeing the legal function company-wide and providing strategic legal advice to the business units, management and the board.

Further, Andor Lips has joined Eldorado as VP for government relations in Europe, and is based in Eldorado's Amsterdam office. Lips brings more than 20 years of experience in mineral exploration, project development, mining finance and stakeholder engagement.

He is responsible for providing comprehensive advocacy to support the growth of Eldorado's business interests in Europe.

After nearly 20 years with Eldorado, executive VP for administration Dawn Moss retired from Eldorado's management team at the end of February.

Also departing the company at the end of February after more than 20 years was Eduardo Moura, who served as VP and GM of Greece for more than five years and most recently as VP, special advisor to the president and CEO for the past four months.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

