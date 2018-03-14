http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.61 Change: 0.03
R/$ = 11.82 Change: -0.01
Au 1325.53 $/oz Change: 8.21
Pt 961.00 $/oz Change: -0.51
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Africa|Crushing|ELB|Engineering|Industrial|IoT|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Screening|Technology|Waste|Waste Management|Africa|South Africa|Equipment|Heavier Mining|Mineral Processing|Mineral Processing Plants|Services|Solutions|Technology Partnership|Waste|Australasia|Artificial Intelligence
Africa|Crushing|ELB|Engineering|Industrial|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Screening|Technology|Waste|Waste Management|Africa||Equipment|Mineral Processing|Services|Solutions||Waste||
africa-company|crushing|elb|engineering|industrial|iot-company|mining|project|projects|screening|technology|waste-company|waste-management|africa|south-africa|equipment|heavier-mining|mineral-processing|mineral-processing-plants|services|solutions|technology-partnership|waste|australasia|artificial-intelligence
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

ELB posts R52m interim profit

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

ELB posts R52m interim profit

14th March 2018

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Solutions provider and capital equipment supplier ELB on Wednesday announced interim profit of R52-million, a 13% year-on-year increase on the R46-million reported in the same period of 2016, with headline earnings a share increasing from R1.42 to R1.58.

Sales for the period improved by 63% to R1.72-billion in the six months ended December 31, 2017, from R1.05-billion a year earlier. The increase has been driven mainly tby he engineering services segment, owing to the progression of major projects, but there were also significant sales increases in the equipment and Australasia segments, the JSE-listed company stated.

Advertisement

Sales in the engineering services segment increased to R974-million in the 2017 half-year, from R452-million in 2016, with profit before tax increasing marginally to R24-million, from R23-million.

The company’s equipment sales increased to R485-million in 2017, from R410-million in 2016, with profit before tax increasing to R47-million, from R43-million. ELB attributed the increase in sales to improving market demand and higher market penetration, particularly in heavier mining, earthmoving, crushing and screening equipment.

Advertisement

ELB’s Australasia sales increased to R256-million in 2017, from R191-million in 2016, while the division’s profit before tax increased to R16-million in 2017, from R7-million in 2016. These increases were attributed to the impact of a stronger rand, the continued recovery of volumes and margins, as well as growth in the green waste management segment.

Further, ELB reported a net cash outflow from operating activities of R48-million, compared with a net cash inflow from operating activities of R286-million in 2016, with a decrease in net cash and cash equivalents to R363-million, from R437-million at the prior year-end.

“The net cash outflow and decrease in cash for the period is primarily as a result of the increased working capital commitments on major projects in progress, which are expected to reverse as project milestones are achieved,” the company explained.

ELB stated that, despite the delayed start of certain new major projects, the group’s order book was “resilient” and that it would target opportunities to further position the company favourably for the next 24 months to 36 months.

The company further said that would continue to focus on increasing its know-how and technology focused solutions, such as pursuing the incorporation of new technologies, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence.

Earlier in the week, ELB signed an exclusive technology partnership with software developer IoT.nxt, which it will leverage to leapfrog South Africa into the Fourth Industrial Revolution by implementing IoT platforms at mineral processing plants.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.453 1.202s - 611pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close