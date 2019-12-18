Elandsfontein water use license hearing extended to February 2020

Aim-listed Kropz on Wednesday said that the Water Tribunal had requested continuation of the hearing hearing against Elandfontein’s invalid integrated water use license (WUL), which is expected to resume on February 6, 2020.

The appeal hearing was heard by the Water Tribunal from December 11 to 13, 2019.

In order to allow the Tribunal the appropriate opportunity to fully review the matter, Kropz said that it would not be providing further comment on the official proceedings until the Water Tribunal has announced its decision.

The timing of the decision is currently unknown.

Pending the Tribunal's decision, there is no legal impediment to the continuation of the water use activities authorised in the integrated WUL.