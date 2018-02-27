EganStreet drilling programme delivers high-grade gold

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Western Australia is set to gain a new high-grade gold mine, after drilling results show ASX-listed EganStreet Resources' Rothsay project to have a 0.3 m seam containing about 159 g/t.

The average grade per tonne discovered during the drilling programme hovered around 30 g/t; however, another 1.1 m seam has also been shown to contain 68.5 g/t.

Most gold mines currently being developed have an average grade of between 3.3 g/t and 12 g/t.

The results came from five diamond and four reverse circulation holes, which were drilled as part of the infill and extensional programme at the key Woodley's and Woodley's East shears at Rothsay.

EganStreet further noted that this was the first substantial regional drilling undertaken at Rothsay in more than 25 years, which successfully intersected mineralisation in two other shears that are geologically similar to the Woodley's and Woodley's East shear systems.

The Rothsay resource stands at 307 000 oz at 10.9 g/t gold.