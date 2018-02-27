http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.33 Change: -0.10
R/$ = 11.71 Change: -0.15
Au 1318.26 $/oz Change: -19.80
Pt 986.00 $/oz Change: -18.31
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|EganStreet Resources|PROJECT|Resources|Systems|Shear Systems|Systems|Drilling|Western Australia|Western Australia
Gold||PROJECT|Resources|Systems|Systems|Drilling||
gold|johannesburg|eganstreet-resources|project|resources|systems-company|shear-systems|systems|drilling|western-australia|western-australia-region
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

EganStreet drilling programme delivers high-grade gold

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

EganStreet drilling programme delivers high-grade gold

27th February 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Western Australia is set to gain a new high-grade gold mine, after drilling results show ASX-listed EganStreet Resources' Rothsay project to have a 0.3 m seam containing about 159 g/t.

The average grade per tonne discovered during the drilling programme hovered around 30 g/t; however, another 1.1 m seam has also been shown to contain 68.5 g/t.

Advertisement

Most gold mines currently being developed have an average grade of between 3.3 g/t and 12 g/t.

The results came from five diamond and four reverse circulation holes, which were drilled as part of the infill and extensional programme at the key Woodley's and Woodley's East shears at Rothsay.

Advertisement

EganStreet further noted that this was the first substantial regional drilling undertaken at Rothsay in more than 25 years, which successfully intersected mineralisation in two other shears that are geologically similar to the Woodley's and Woodley's East shear systems.

The Rothsay resource stands at 307 000 oz at 10.9 g/t gold.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Related Articles

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.31 1.143s - 609pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close