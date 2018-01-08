http://www.miningweekly.com
Close

Edenville sees increase in coal demand from East African customers

8th January 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Aim-listed Edenville Energy has seen an increase in requests to provide coal to clients in East Africa, which could boost its monthly revenue.

The company, which recently commissioned the Rukwa coal project, in Tanzania, supplies the bulk of its coal to clients in the East Africa region.

Edenville said in a statement on Monday that it is busy with detailed discussions on contractual terms with several clients and groups on potential orders that total over 10 000 t/m of coal. 

“If these discussions result in firm orders, monthly revenue to the company is projected to be more than $300 000, depending on the calorific value of the product taken,” the company said.

Further, in anticipation of the company's planned increase in production, and as heavy wet seasonal rains are affecting both production and transport logistics, the decision has been taken to initiate two shifts on the plant to help ensure production can be increased.  

In addition, adjustments to the process plant and access to better, less weathered, coal in the mine has resulted in the finished coal product containing consistently high energy values.  

“Washed coal values are averaging above 5 500 gross calorific value on an air-dried basis. We are confident that, as the pit expands and treatment techniques are further refined, this coal quality can be built on and sustained.”

Meanwhile, infrastructure continues to be developed on site, with the test laboratory now installed and functioning.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

