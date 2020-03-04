Edenville restarts operations at Rukwa wash plant

The wash plant at Aim-listed Edenville Energy’s flagship Rukwa coal project, in south-west Tanzania, restarted continuous operations on Tuesday.

The thermal coal project developer announced last month that a stockpile of about 6 000 t of unwashed run-of-mine coal, mined from the southern pit at Rukwa, had been established adjacent to the wash plant.

The wash plant is processing ore from that stockpile ahead of the first customer pick-up, which is scheduled for March 11.

Edenville expects to start mining from the northern area at Rukwa during March as the stockpiles diminish and the ramp-up in production continues.

The developer further indicated that there was potential for further disruption to the mining operations ahead of the expected end of the rainy season in late April.