http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 16.00 Change: 0.26
R/$ = 14.24 Change: 0.25
Au 1289.82 $/oz Change: -2.09
Pt 843.79 $/oz Change: -1.71
 
Home / Sector News / Coal← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Edenville considers additional funding measures after low uptake of open offer

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Edenville considers additional funding measures after low uptake of open offer

1st April 2019

By: Marleny Arnoldi
Creamer Media Online Writer

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Aim-listed Edenville Energy on Monday reported a low level of uptake of its open offer on the stock exchange and that, consequently, operations at its Rukwa coal project, in Tanzania, have been constrained.

The company was implementing cost cutting measures to preserve working capital and, despite having the requisite approvals, it has been unable to expand its operations or increase mining capacity.

Advertisement

Edenville in February announced that it had raised gross proceeds of £62 418 from an open offer to existing shareholders, coupled with a further £15 000 that was raised following a subscription for ordinary shares by chairperson Jeffrey Malaihollo.

The open offer sought to raise proceeds of up to £619 099 to strengthen the company’s balance sheet and to progress the operations at Rukwa, including increasing the available run-of-mine (RoM) coal for processing through the opening up of the northern pit area.

Advertisement

Until additional capital can be applied to the project, the company’s management does not expect production to increase from current levels.

The company processed about 17 760 t of RoM coal in the first quarter of this year. This yielded 3 116 t of washed coal and about 7 992 t of fine coal.

“Owing to the shortfall in the proceeds of the open offer, the company will need to raise additional capital in the near term in order to meet its project and corporate commitments and is currently exploring several options at both a company and project level. A further update regarding financing will be made as soon as practicable.

“Additionally, the directors have implemented certain cost cutting measures at the project, including stopping overburden movement and focusing on more easily accessible coal. Further corporate cost cutting measures have been undertaken and the directors have not taken their salaries since December 2018, after only taking part of their salary entitlements in 2018,” the company stated on Monday.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.162 0.765s - 270pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2019
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close