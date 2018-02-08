http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.90 Change: 0.02
R/$ = 12.16 Change: 0.01
Au 1313.70 $/oz Change: 3.28
Pt 976.00 $/oz Change: 2.38
 
Home / World News / North America← Back
Vancouver|PROJECT|Resources|Geostatistical Tools|Mine Infrastructure|Practice Software|Drilling|Floyd Varley|Infrastructure|Idaho
|PROJECT|Resources||Drilling|Infrastructure|
vancouver|project|resources|geostatistical-tools|mine-infrastructure|practice-software|drilling|floyd-varley|infrastructure|idaho
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

eCobalt lifts flagship Idaho Cobalt resource 12.5%

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

eCobalt lifts flagship Idaho Cobalt resource 12.5%

8th February 2018

By: Henry Lazenby
Creamer Media Deputy Editor: North America

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – Canadian clean cobalt project developer eCobalt has reported a 12.5% increase in the compliant measured and indicated resources at its Idaho Cobal Project (ICP), in Idaho, following further geotechnical work.

Compared with the previous resource model dated September 2017, total measured and indicated resources increased to 3.87-million tons grading 0.59% cobalt, for 45.7-million pounds of cobalt, compared with 3.44-million tons grading 0.59%.

Advertisement

Inferred resources rose 18% to 1.82-million tons grading 0.46% cobalt, holding 16.7-million pounds of cobalt, from previous estimates of 1.54-million tons grading 0.5% cobalt.

"Work is ongoing to determine the economic significance of these results, which will be incorporated into a new feasibility study and mine plan. The updated resource model also provides additional insight into the controls of mineralisation. This information will help inform future drilling efforts to advance the Ram deposit as well as planning of mine infrastructure," COO Floyd Varley stated.

Advertisement

The TSX-listed company advised that the update was based on results from a three-hole, 1 500 m drill program completed in 2017, as well as a review and inclusion of past drill results not considered previously, and the creation of a new three-dimensional resource model using current state of practice software and geostatistical tools.

These results will be incorporated into a new, optimised feasibility study planned for completion in the second quarter. Until that study is finalised there can be no assurance that any increase in resources will result in a material change to the reserves and economics of the ICP, the company cautioned.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:1.034 1.882s - 560pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close