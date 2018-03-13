http://www.miningweekly.com
eCobalt appoints process manager

13th March 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

Font size: -+

VANCOUVER (miningweekly.com) – eCobalt Solutions is accelerating development of its flagship Idaho project with the appointment of Darby Stacey as the mill and processing manager.

Stacey will be responsible for leading all of the company's mineral processing and metallurgical activities in the historic Idaho Cobalt Belt, near the town of Salmon.

A former Rio Tinto employee, he is a processional engineer and brings more than 13 years of base metals extraction and water treatment experience in technical, operational and leadership roles. Most recently, Stacey was mill site manager of Lundin Mining's copper, nickel and cobalt Eagle mine, where he led the successful design, construction, commissioning and operation of the mine and mill complex.

eCobalt recently closed an oversubscribed bought deal financing that raised C$29.9-million.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

