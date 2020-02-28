https://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 17.23 Change: -0.20
R/$ = 15.70 Change: -0.21
Au 1583.09 $/oz Change: -62.23
Pt 851.33 $/oz Change: -69.03
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Eaves to chair Arch Coal board, new CEO named

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Eaves to chair Arch Coal board, new CEO named

28th February 2020

By: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

ARTICLE ENQUIRY      SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

NYSE-listed Arch Coal on Friday announced that COO Paul Lang would succeed John Eaves on April 30, when he becomes the chairperson of the coal company’s board of directors.

James Chapman, who has served as Arch's board chair since the company completed its restructuring process in October 2016, will transition to lead independent director at that time. 

Advertisement

"Today's announcement represents the culmination of a long-scheduled and carefully planned succession process," said Chapman. "The board is delighted that he [Eaves] has agreed to accept the new executive chair role, where he can continue to use his great strategic abilities and vast market knowledge to help lead the company forward."

Eaves commented in a statement that he was confident in Lang’s abilities as new CEO. “Paul has been an instrumental and driving force at Arch for many years, and brings to the CEO role tremendous experience and expertise in all aspects of our business.  I know he will lead Arch to even greater success in the years ahead."

Advertisement

Lang has served as Arch's president and COO since 2015. 

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.25 1.044s - 264pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2020
Subscribe Now for $119
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Subscribe Now for $119 Close