Eaves to chair Arch Coal board, new CEO named

NYSE-listed Arch Coal on Friday announced that COO Paul Lang would succeed John Eaves on April 30, when he becomes the chairperson of the coal company’s board of directors.

James Chapman, who has served as Arch's board chair since the company completed its restructuring process in October 2016, will transition to lead independent director at that time.

"Today's announcement represents the culmination of a long-scheduled and carefully planned succession process," said Chapman. "The board is delighted that he [Eaves] has agreed to accept the new executive chair role, where he can continue to use his great strategic abilities and vast market knowledge to help lead the company forward."

Eaves commented in a statement that he was confident in Lang’s abilities as new CEO. “Paul has been an instrumental and driving force at Arch for many years, and brings to the CEO role tremendous experience and expertise in all aspects of our business. I know he will lead Arch to even greater success in the years ahead."

Lang has served as Arch's president and COO since 2015.