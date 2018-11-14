Eastplats retreatment project remains on track

Dual-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) expects to start revenue-producing operations at the retreatment project at its Crocodile River mine, in the North West, in the fourth quarter of this year.

The dual-listed company has, over the course of this year, focused on the construction of the retreatment project and is about to commission it with a focus on bringing it into full operation as quickly as possible.

In March, Eastplats and its subsidiary, Barplats Mines, entered into a framework agreement with Union Goal relating to the construction, remining and processing of the tailings resource and offtake of chrome concentrate from Barplats’ tailings facility at the Crocodile River mine.

During the quarter ended September 30, the company continued to focus its resources and efforts to complete the construction phase of the retreatment project.

The chrome plant water commissioning is scheduled to start in November, followed by the introduction of slurry into the chrome plant. Ore production will ramp up during the start-up period in December, Eastplats said on Wednesday.

The tailings infrastructure has been completed and is ready to deliver slurry to the chrome plant and separately to accept tailings deposition as needed from the operations, the company elaborated.