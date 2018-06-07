http://www.miningweekly.com
Home / Europe Home
Eastplats files civil claims notices against former directors, other parties

7th June 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

JSE-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats), together with Eastplats Acquisition and Eastern Platinum Holdings, has filed notices of civil claims related to two separate actions in the British Columbia Supreme Court.

The first claim is brought against Serina Services and Ingwenya Incorporated in relation to the payment of the $13.67-million to them from the Eastplats companies.

The claim alleges that the agreements between those corporations and the Eastplats companies are not binding and that funds were not properly received by them and are an unjust enrichment to them and should be returned.

The second claim is brought against certain former officers and directors of Eastplats.

It alleges that the former officers and directors purported to enter into agreements with Serina and Ingwenya on behalf of the Eastplats companies pursuant to which $13.67-million was transferred to Serina and Ingwenya without consideration, without conditions precedent for delivery of the funds being met, and without any apparent benefit to the Eastplats companies.

The Eastplats companies are seeking damages from the former directors and officers on several legal grounds.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

