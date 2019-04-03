DTI to host intellectual property, technology commercialisation colloquium

http://www.miningweekly.com
3rd April 2019

By: Simone Liedtke
Writer

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will, in collaboration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, host an Intellectual Property (IP) and Technology Commercialisation Colloquium at the Saint George Hotel Conference Centre, in Pretoria, from April 8 to 9.

The colloquium will explore how innovators can create value from their IP and what mechanisms should be put in place to ensure successful commercialisation. It will also cover the key areas of IP development and protection, acquisition and exploitation and explore how the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) is challenging the value of conventional IP rights protection and its enforcement.

Three international speakers have been invited to share their insights into 4IR and how the current IP regime must evolve to adapt to these technological advancements.

Trade and Industry Minister Dr Rob Davies will deliver the keynote address.

According to Davies, the purpose of the colloquium is to provide a platform to the IP and innovation community to exchange ideas and experiences in addressing the challenges inhibiting IP protection and successful commercialisation thereof.

“The platform is expected to equip IP developers, technology managers, inventors and small, medium-sized and microenterprises (SMMEs) with IP protection knowledge and an understanding of technology commercialisation processes, as well as skills for pitching ideas to potential investors.

“It will further create an understanding on how best [existing IP can] be fully exploited for the benefit of the country,” he explained. 

Inventors, academics, patent attorneys, industry partners, SMMEs, technology consultants, commercialisation specialists, venture capitalists, incubators, technology transfer offices, as well as high school learners and university students are expected to attend the colloquium.

Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online

