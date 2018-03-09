Drilling programmes at Ramelius projects encouraging

http://www.miningweekly.com
9th March 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Recent resource development and exploration drilling programmes at ASX-listed Ramelius Resources’ Edna May and Mt Magnet gold operations, in Western Australia, have delivered encouraging results.

The Edna May results –  which showed high-grade gold intersections between 2 g/t and 28 g/t over 24 holes, totalling 2 909 m – increased the company’s confidence in the continuity and grade potential of a future Stage 3 underground or openpit mining operation at the mine.

Mining and optimisation studies related to this future development are now ongoing and the company said on Friday that it would update shareholders on the results of this work when completed.

A total of 24 reverse circulation holes for an aggregate of 3 538 m was completed at the Eridanus prospect, at Mt Magnet, which delivered highly encouraging gold intersections of between 1.5 g/t and 5 g/t.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

