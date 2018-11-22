http://www.miningweekly.com
Australasia Edition
Au 1226.90 $/oz Change: 2.20
Pt 846.50 $/oz Change: -0.04
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Australasia Home← Back
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Drilling firm Foraco’s team attacked in Niger, 7 killed

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Drilling firm Foraco’s team attacked in Niger, 7 killed

22nd November 2018

By: Creamer Media Reporter

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

Drilling services firm Foraco said on Thursday that seven of its team had been killed in a terrorist attack in Niger and that five other employees had been wounded.

The Foraco team was attacked in a building where they were sleeping. Of the five injured, two are in a serious condition.

Advertisement

Foraco is currently drilling a pair of deep-water wells for the Niger Ministry of Water for a refugee camp.

The company said it was cooperating with the authorities to evacuate the injured personnel to the nearest suitable hospital.

Advertisement

Foraco offers drilling services to mining and water projects and is the third largest global drilling enterprise.

Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.762 1.423s - 259pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close