Drilling firm Foraco’s team attacked in Niger, 7 killed

Drilling services firm Foraco said on Thursday that seven of its team had been killed in a terrorist attack in Niger and that five other employees had been wounded.
The Foraco team was attacked in a building where they were sleeping. Of the five injured, two are in a serious condition.
Foraco is currently drilling a pair of deep-water wells for the Niger Ministry of Water for a refugee camp.
The company said it was cooperating with the authorities to evacuate the injured personnel to the nearest suitable hospital.
Foraco offers drilling services to mining and water projects and is the third largest global drilling enterprise.
Edited by: Creamer Media Reporter
