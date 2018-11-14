Drilling delineates new corridor of mineralisation at Kamoa-Kakula

Exploration drilling at Ivanhoe Mines’ Kamoa North prospect area, which forms part of the 397 km2 Kamoa-Kakula mining licence, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), has successfully delineated two new, continuous corridors of shallow copper mineralisation containing zones of thick, high-grade copper.

The newly delineated copper corridors occur on the western flank of the unmineralised Kamoa Dome at Kamoa North.

The most significant corridor trends north and south for more than 9 km before swinging to the northwest and is projected to continue onto the adjacent Western Foreland exploration licences that are 100%-owned by Ivanhoe.

The second corridor trends west-southwest, away from the Kamoa Dome and toward the West Scarp Fault, over a distance of 3 km to 4 km.

The tier-one Kamoa-Kakua project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines, Zijin Mining and the DRC government.

An independent mineral resources estimate from February 2017 established it as the world’s fourth-largest copper discovery.