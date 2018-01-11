Drilling at Connemara’s Mine River project returns strong results

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Exploration firm Connemara Mining on Thursday reported on the results of recently drilled holes at its Mine River gold project, in Wicklow and Wexford in Ireland.

The John Teeling-led company said three holes were drilled in December – one at the Tombreen target and two at Gibbet Hill.

Assay results confirmed 8 m grading 4.53 g/t gold at Tombreen, including a 2-m intersection grading 16.1 g/t gold.

Mineralisation ranging from 0.17 g/t gold to 0.25 g/t gold over several intersections was confirmed in one of the holes at Gibbet Hill. In addition, prospecting activities have confirmed significant mineralisation in the area around Gibbet Hill, with surface samples reporting grades as high as 5.08 g/t gold.



“This is a very strong result from the Tombreen hole. An 8 m intersection at 4.5 g/t gold would be very satisfactory, but 2 m of 16.1 g/t gold within that is truly exciting. Tombreen is a known gold area but this is better than anything previously reported,” Teeling said.

He described the results at Gibbet Hill, 5 km to the south of Tombreen hole, as encouraging.

“We knew the vein system extends through the ground, the good rock samples demonstrate the presence of gold, as does the low gold grades discovered in hole 1. It suggests more drilling to find the veins.”

The results confirm the area between Tombreen, Knocknalour and Gibbet Hill as the focus of the Mine River project. This extends for 5 km at the southern end of the overall trend, which is a 15 km long target confirmed by drilling and identified from geochemical surveys in streams and soils.