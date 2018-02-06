DRDGold provides profit guidance for WRTRP

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Dual-listed DRDGold on Tuesday said it expects the West Rand tailings retreatment project (WRTRP) to generate a profit of R229.4-million for the 12 months ending December 31, 2019.
The company is in the process of acquiring the project from fellow gold and platinum miner Sibanye-Stillwater.
The profit forecast is based on throughput of 500 000 t/m at a recovered grade of 0.29 g/t; working costs per ton processed of R63.97 and a gold price of R564 245/kg.
The WRTRP is valued at R2.1-billion.
Edited by: Chanel de Bruyn
Creamer Media Senior Deputy Editor Online
