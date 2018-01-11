http://www.miningweekly.com
Europe Edition
Au 1320.90 $/oz Change: 83.06
Pt 984.00 $/oz Change: 106.50
 
Close

Email me free daily news

Email address

Home / Europe Home← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Dragon Mining|Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|Finland|Sweden|Satellite Deposits|Shallower Mining|Drilling|Southern Finland
Gold||Mining|PROJECT|Projects|Resources|||Drilling|
gold|johannesburg|dragon-mining-company|mining|project|projects|resources|finland|sweden|satellite-deposits|shallower-mining|drilling|southern-finland
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Dragon updates mineral resources for Nordic mines

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Dragon updates mineral resources for Nordic mines

11th January 2018

By: Megan van Wyngaardt
Creamer Media Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Dragon Mining has updated its mineral resources for its Nordic projects, returning a combined total mineral resource of 13.6-million tonnes, grading 3. 3 g/t gold for 1.43-million ounces.

This represented a 2.28% decrease in tonnes and a 0.35% decrease in ounces after depletion for mining to September 30, when compared with the previous update on December 31, 2016, of 13.94-million tonnes grading 3.2 g/t gold for 1.44-million ounces that was reported in February last year.

Advertisement

With the completion of the mineral resource update, the updating of the group’s ore reserves is now also nearing completion. It includes the full optimisation of its Jokisivu gold mine, in southern Finland.

The updated mineral resource for its Orivesi gold mine, also in Finland, totals 260 000 t, grading 6.1 g/t gold for 51 000 oz at a 3 g/t gold reporting cutoff grade, representing a 65% increase in tonnes and 38% increase in ounces from December 2016.

Advertisement

The increase was ascribed to the successful drilling campaigns carried out in the project’s Sarvisuo and Sarvisuo West areas during 2017 and a change in the reporting cutoff owing to lower costs associated with shallower mining in the foreseeable future.

At its Jokisivu project, the company reported a 17% decrease in tonnes from its previous mineral resources update, totalling 2.08-million tonnes grading 4.3 g/t gold for 289 000 oz at 1.9 g/t gold.

Comprising material from two deposits, Kujankallio and Arpola and associated satellite deposits, the decrease was attributed to the change in the reported cutoff grade from 1.5 g/t gold to 1.9 g/t gold primarily following changes to costs and modifying factors.

However, when the updated mineral resource is compared at the same reporting cutoff grade as December 2016 of 1.5 g/t gold, tonnes decrease by only 2% and ounces increase by 1%, effectively showing that material mined in the nine months to September 30, 2017 had been replaced.

Dragon’s Kaapelinkulma gold mine also saw an increase in mineral resource, by 7% to 168 000 t grading 3.8 g/t gold for an unchanged 21 000 oz at a 1 g/t gold reporting cutoff grade.

Resources at the Fäboliden project and the Svartliden gold mine, in Sweden, remained unchanged.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.192 1.082s - 250pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Register Close