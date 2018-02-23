http://www.miningweekly.com
Africa Edition
R/€ = 14.20 Change: 0.14
R/$ = 11.54 Change: 0.14
Au 1329.00 $/oz Change: 7.04
Pt 992.00 $/oz Change: 4.19
 
Home / Latest News← Back
Gold|Johannesburg|Dragon Mining|Mining|PROJECT|Finland|Sweden|Satellite Zones|Site-specific Mining|Environmental|Drilling
Gold||Mining|PROJECT|||Environmental|Drilling
gold|johannesburg|dragon-mining-company|mining|project|finland|sweden|satellite-zones|site-specific-mining|environmental|drilling
Close

Email this article

To

separate emails by commas, maximum limit of 4 addresses

From

Your Email

Message

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.

Sponsored by

Close

Article Enquiry

Dragon Mining updates ore reserves

Name & Surname

Your Email

Telephone

Your Enquiry

Verification

Verification Image. Please refresh the page if you cannot see this image.
Close

Embed Video

Dragon Mining updates ore reserves

23rd February 2018

By: Anine Kilian
Contributing Editor Online

SAVE THIS ARTICLE      EMAIL THIS ARTICLE

Font size: -+

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – ASX-listed Dragon Mining has completed an update of its ore reserves, increasing its total proved and probable reserves to 2.32-million tonnes, grading 3.1 g/t gold for 232 000 oz – the highest tonnage level since Dragon started activities in the Nordic region.

The updated reserve represents an overall increase of 29% in tonnage and 22% in gold ounces.

Advertisement

In Finland, Dragon increased the mine life for its Jokisivu gold mine to four years, while successful drilling campaigns carried out at the Orivesi gold mine has resulted in an additional year of ore reserves being identified.

This has provided the company with confidence that its ore reserves are suitable until mining starts at the Faboliden gold project, in Sweden.

Advertisement

“When including the ore reserves for the project, where it is working on environmental approval, the company now has sufficient ore reserves to last until 2024,” Dragon said in a statement on Friday.

In addition to site-specific mining, metallurgical cost and revenue factors, the updated ore reserve estimates for the Orivesi and Jokisivu gold mines used a gold price of $1 280/oz.

The updated ore reserves for Jokisivu total 1.01-million tonnes at 2.9 g/t gold for 95 200 oz, representing a 103% increase in tonnes and a 65% increase in ounces after depletion for mining to September 30, 2017.

The company will continue ongoing drilling programmes and studies at Jokisivu to evaluate the open extensions of the Kujankalio and Arpola deposits and their associated satellite zones as the mine advances deeper.

The updated ore reserves for the Orivisi gold mine totals 71 000 t grading 5.5 g/t gold for 12 500 oz as at September 30, 2017. This represents a 54% increase in tonnage and 58% increase in gold ounces.

Kaapelinkuma saw a 10% decrease in tonnage after the updated ore reserves owing to a better definition of mineralised zones following the detailed reverse circulation drilling programme that was completed last year.

The increase in gold ounces is attributed to an increase in grade.

At the Svartliden production centre, in Sweden, reserves remain unchanged at 1.16-million tonnes at 3.1 g/t gold for 115 000 oz.

Edited by: Mariaan Webb
Creamer Media Senior Researcher and Deputy Editor Online

EMAIL THIS ARTICLE      SAVE THIS ARTICLE ARTICLE ENQUIRY

To subscribe email subscriptions@creamermedia.co.za or click here
To advertise email advertising@creamermedia.co.za or click here

Comment Guidelines

RSS Feed

About

Mining Weekly is a product of Creamer Media.
www.creamermedia.co.za

Other Creamer Media Products include:
Engineering News
Research Channel Africa
Polity

Read more

About

Newsletters

Sign up for our FREE daily email newsletter




Receive daily sector news alerts

More

Newsletters

Subscriptions

We offer a variety of subscriptions to our Magazine, Website, PDF Reports and our photo library.

Subscriptions are available via the Creamer Media Store.

View store

Subscriptions

Advertise

Advertising on MiningWeekly.com is an effective way to build and consolidate a company's profile among clients and prospective clients. Email advertising@creamermedia.co.za

View options

Advertise

sq:0.318 1.208s - 557pq - 2rq
Legal Notice Comment Guidelines © Copyright 2018
Free daily email newsletter Register Now
Close