DRA signs coal preparation plant deal with Exxaro

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) - Global engineering firm DRA has secured a contract with Exxaro Coal Mpumalanga, a subsidiary of JSE-listed Exxaro Resources, to build a 500 t/h coal handling and preparation plant (CHPP), in Belfast, Mpumalanga.



The CHPP will comprise primary and secondary sizing stations, an overland conveyor, two 7 500 t silos, low-gravity and high-gravity dense-medium separation (DMS) modules, a thickener circuit, a filter plant and a stacker conveyor.

The plant will produce both a domestic and an export product.



"This latest partnership allows DRA the opportunity to showcase our vast experience in successfully implementing large-scale coal projects and the added value we can offer our clients on any project," DRA senior VP Alistair Hodgkinson noted.

The project will start this month and is expected to be completed in October 2019.



"We look forward to the successful completion of this project and accompanying Exxaro on their development campaign in the area," Hodgkinson added.



