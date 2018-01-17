DRA expands Asia-Pacific footprint

JOHANNESBURG (miningweekly.com) – Global engineering, project delivery, contract operations specialist and asset management group DRA’s acquisition of Perth-based Minnovo expands its Australian footprint and adds depth to its metallurgical, engineering, procurement, project management, construction and commissioning capabilities in the Asia-Pacific region.



DRA CEO Wray Carvelas said in a release to Creamer Media’s Mining Weekly Online on Wednesday that acquiring Minnovo added key experience that would enhance the group’s overall strength in the design and construction of processing facilities across ferrous metals, precious metals, base metals and industrial minerals, along with the associated infrastructure requirements.



Minnovo MD Greg McRostie emphasised the value to the Asia-Pacific of the combination of the capabilities of the two companies and the advantages of being part of a 3 300-strong dedicated team across the globe.

The acquisition is expected to be concluded in the first quarter of 2018.

