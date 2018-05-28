DRA consolidates West African footprint with Sierra Leone EPC project

Global engineering firm DRA has secured a contract with Iluka Resources subsidiary Sierra Rutile for the expansion of its mineral sands operations in the Bonthe district of Sierra Leone.

Sierra Rutile’s Gangama plant, which was originally built by DRA in 2016, will double its capacity to between 1 000 t/h and 1 200 t/h at the project’s completion.

The project also includes the expansion of the Lanti front-end circuit and the refurbishment of the Lanti floating concentrator.

“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Sierra Rutile, which has included three feasibility studies and two engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) projects. This latest project will help to consolidate our partnership in West Africa,” DRA Europe, Middle East and Africa VP Neale Goddard said in a statement.

The project is valued at about $55-million and is expected to be completed by June 2019.